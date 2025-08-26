Ferozepur/Kapurthala , Incessant rains for the past two days have worsened the flood situation in Kapurthala district, while people have started evacuating in Ferozepur especially from villages along the river areas, officials said on Tuesday. Punjab: Swollen rivers, incessant rains deepen flood crisis in Kapurthala, evacuation starts in Ferozepur

The Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets are in spate because of heavy rainfall in their catchment areas and release of surplus water from the Pong and Bhakra dams, compounding problems for villages in several districts of Punjab.

The flood situation in many villages in Kapurthala district deteriorated on Tuesday following incessant rains and the swollen Beas river inundating vast tracts of farmlands.

In Ferozepur district, downstream water level from Harike to Hussainiwala again rose following rains, triggering fears of flooding, with many villagers remaining on alert.

Several people from the villages of Kaluwala, Tendi Wala, Chandiwala, Gatti Rajo Ke, Navi Gatti Rajo ke, Basti Rahime ke and others have started shifting their belongings to safer places and many have kept them on the rooftops of their houses.

On Monday night, Additional Deputy Commissioner Damandeep Singh reached Tendiwala village and also advised villagers to vacate the village.

Kulwant Singh, a resident of Navi Gatti Rajo ke, said that the residents of these villages are living in fear of floods.

"We have started packing up our important belongings and, in case the water level rises a little more, we will have to move along with our families to safer places. Several families have already shifted their belongings to their rooftops", said Kulwant, adding that he and his family have not slept for the last several days.

Swarn Singh, a resident of Kaluwala village, which is surrounded by the Sutlej river on three sides and by Pakistan on the fourth side, said that his entire crop, which had been sown in three acres of land, has been inundated.

"In 2023, I had to face huge financial loss, and now again my crops are almost destroyed as the water level seems to be increasing day by day," rued Swarn Singh.

Pritam Singh, a resident of Habib Ke village, said that the administration should focus on strengthening the embankments on the Sutlej River.

"It has been so many years since these embankments were done. The administration should review strengthening of embankments from time to time to ensure the safety of the people", said Pritam Singh.

"If anything happens to the 'bundh' from this side, the entire city area will be drowned and thousands of lives will be in danger", he further added.

For the past two days, 45 mm of rain has been recorded in this border district.

The situation in the city area is equally worrying, with several roads submerged, causing major inconvenience to commuters.

People waded through knee-deep water in certain low-lying areas, while traffic moved at a snail's pace. The downpour also disrupted routine activities, with some schools forced to shut down earlier than usual to ensure the safety of children.

In Kapurthala district, many villages and low-lying areas in Sultanpur Lodhi had been facing the flood situation for the past several days.

But they said now the incessant rains have worsened the situation.

Meanwhile, environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal said a breach in the temporary 'bundh', an embankment near the village Ahlikalan, led to the flooding of 36 more villages, submerging the paddy crop.

Seechewal said he and his supporters, along with farmers, tried to strengthen the weak points, but the swollen river breached the embankment.

All schools in the Kapurthala district remained shut on Tuesday. A holiday in government and private schools was announced in the wake of continuous rains.

The district administration officials said that despite no let-up in rainfall, relief operations are continuing in the flood-affected mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi and Dhilwan.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal had on Monday said that despite heavy rains, the teams remained engaged in relief works and were performing their duties with dedication and a spirit of service.

He said that special emphasis is being placed on ensuring the supply of rations, medicines to prevent diseases and silage for livestock in an effective manner.

Instructions have been issued to officials to enhance these efforts.

Additionally, the health of livestock is being taken care of. Veterinary teams are reaching affected areas via boats to conduct check-ups on livestock.

The administration has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and not believe in rumours.

