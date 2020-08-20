Punjab to impose curbs amid spike

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:35 IST

Chandigarh: As Covid-19 cases continue to see a sharp spike in Punjab, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered a series of emergency measures, including extension of weekend lockdown with daily night curfew from 7pm to 5am in all 167 cities and towns of the state.

Calling for war-like preparedness to deal with the pandemic, the chief minister has ordered a total ban on all gatherings except weddings and funerals across the state till August 31. Government and private offices will work at 50% capacity till the end of this month.

Amarinder, who held a virtual review meeting with top officials, also directed the officials to restrict public visitors in government offices and to encourage the use of online grievance redressal system.

Till Thursday evening, Punjab saw its biggest single-day spike of 1,741 coronavirus cases taking the state tally to 37,824, according to a medical bulletin. Thirty-seven more fatalities were also recorded and the death toll now stands at 957, it said.

In the five worst-affected districts of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and SAS Nagar, which account for 80% of the active case load in the state, restrictions on vehicular capacity have been imposed again, with buses and other public transport operating with 50% capacity and private four-wheelers not allowing more than three passengers per vehicle. The deputy commissioners of these districts have been directed to allow only 50% of the non-essential shops to open on a daily basis to check crowding.

He also asked the director general of police to crack the whip on all political protests and gatherings, and asked his own party, Punjab Congress, leadership to enforce the ban strictly.

“We need to be tough without affecting the state’s economic activity,” the CM said.

The CM also asked the officials to increase testing to 30,000 a day, with at least 10 persons in the immediate circle of every positive patient to be tested.

Chief secretary Vini Mahajan said tenders had been floated for the procurement of nine more RT-PCR machines and the same were expected next week.

Adviser, health, medical education and research, Dr KK Talwar, in his presentation, said that though deaths per million in Punjab, at 30.8, was lower than India’s 39.9, the situation was grim and the state’s recovery rate at 62.9% was lower than the nation’s 73.9%.

The percentage of co-morbid patients was higher in Punjab as compared to Haryana, explaining the greater number of deaths here, he added.

Principal secretary, health, Hussan Lal said while the number of tests had gone up to nearly 20,000, the positivity rate had come down slightly to 8.05% for the week from August 11 to 18, as against 9.31% from August 3 to 10.