Chandigarh, The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday recorded the statement of former Enforcement Directorate deputy director Niranjan Singh regarding a probe he had conducted into the Jagdish Bhola drug-racket case. Punjab: Vigilance Bureau records statement of ex-ED officer who once questioned Majithia

The bureau is probing a disproportionate-assets case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. It had asked Singh for his assistance and sought details regarding the investigation into the 2014 Jagdish Bhola drugs-linked money-laundering case.

The bureau on June 25 arrested Majithia in the case allegedly involving the laundering of ₹540 crore of "drug money".

The former Punjab minister was sent to a seven-day custody by a Mohali court on June 26.

Former Punjab director general of police Siddharth Chattopadhyaya met a Vigilance Bureau team on Friday and shared his "experience and knowledge" with its members regarding the drugs case registered against the former Akali minister in 2021.

Talking to reporters here, Singh said the bureau had requested for details regarding the Jagdish Bhola drug-racket case.

"I shared details of the case with the VB," he said.

Singh's status report in the drug-racket case and another status report of the Punjab Police's anti-drug Special Task Force were the basis of the FIR lodged against Majithia under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2021.

"I had conducted the investigation into the drugs-linked money-laundering case," the former ED officer said.

Asked whether any link between Majithia and drug traffickers was established during his probe, Singh said the Akali leader's name was taken by dismissed deputy superintendent of police Jagdish Bhola and another accused, Bittu Aulakh.

When pointed out that the Punjab Police is yet to file a chargesheet in the 2021 drugs case registered against Majithia, he said it is the Special Investigation Team that can provide an answer in this regard.

To another question, Singh said, "I got my statement recorded that I conducted the investigation in the drugs case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and who were the accused, who were interrogated."

To a question on Majithia's role, he said, "Whosoever I summon, I ask him about his role and involvement in the crime and about the properties that have been made."

Singh led the investigation into the Jagdish Bhola case. He had summoned and questioned Majithia in connection with the matter in 2014.

Days after he questioned Majithia, the former ED deputy director was transferred to Kolkata in January 2015. However, his transfer was revoked by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In the fresh FIR registered against Majithia, the Vigilance Bureau has said according to preliminary investigations, more than ₹540 crore of "drug money" has been laundered through several ways and it was allegedly facilitated by Majithia.

The FIR against Majithia stems from an ongoing investigation being conducted by a Punjab Police SIT into the 2021 drugs case.

In 2021, Majithia was booked under the NDPS Act. The action was taken on the basis of a 2018 report of the anti-drug STF.

Majithia spent more than five months in the Patiala jail and walked out of prison in August 2022, after the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted him bail.

