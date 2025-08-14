Hoshiarpur/ Kapurthala, The low-lying areas and several villages adjoining the Beas river at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district continued to remain inundated because of heavy rain in the catchment areas, officials said on Thursday.' Punjab: Villages near swollen Beas in Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur remain inundated

The authorities have urged people living in the Mand region to relocate to a relief centre set up at a government school, which is fully equipped with essential supplies, including dry ration, drinking water, medicines, and other relief materials, Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said.

The situation remained grim in Hoshiarpur district, where farmland continued to be submerged in villages adjoining the Beas river in the Tanda region. The affected villagers said their paddy crop and cattle fodder were inundated.

In Kapurthala, the additional deputy commissioner has been appointed as the overall in-charge of the relief operations and flood prevention measures.

The ADC will be stationed at Sultanpur Lodhi to oversee all arrangements, and ensure seamless coordination and execution.

Medical teams have been deployed to provide immediate healthcare assistance as and when needed.

DC Panchal emphasised that the district administration is fully committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all the affected individuals.

Senior officials from the drainage, revenue, health, and animal husbandry departments have been directed to remain stationed at Sultanpur Lodhi to support the relief efforts and address any challenges promptly.

The drainage department has been instructed to continuously monitor the 'Dhussi' embankments, including nighttime patrols, to prevent breaches and ensure structural integrity.

For assistance, residents can contact the district administration's control room at 01822-231990, officials said.

The worst affected villages are Baupur, Baupur Kadim, Jadid and Sangra, where standing paddy crops have submerged under five to six feet water.

According to sources, more water was released from the Pong Dam in Talwara in Hoshiarpur following heavy rain in the river's upper catchment areas.

Around 56,000 cusecs of water was discharged into the Beas during the day through the spillway gates and the dam's powerhouse tunnels in the Shah Nehar barrage, officials said.

The average inflow stood at 99,953 cusecs, while the average reservoir level touched 1,377.47 feet, against a maximum capacity of 1,390 feet.

Standing crops of paddy, sugarcane and maize in Gandowal, Rara Mand, Talhi Mand, Abdullapur, Mewa Miani and Fatta Kulla villages in Hoshiarpur have been inundated.

Hoshiarpur DC Aashika Jain said the district administration has made arrangements to tackle any emergency.

Jain reviewed the situation in the flood-hit areas of Tanda, Dasuya and Mukerian, accompanied by local MLA from Urmar-Tanda, Jasvir Singh Raja Gill, and SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik.

She said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is personally monitoring the situation over phone and has issued clear instructions that there should be no lapses in relief and rescue operations.

Adequate stock of medicines, food items, tarpaulins and boats have been arranged, Jain said.

At present, the administration has 11 boats five in Tanda and Dasuya, four in Mukerian and two kept reserved at the district headquarters.

Jain said the National Disaster Response Force has been contacted, which would immediately join the operations if required.

The Beas was flowing at 92,000 cusecs on Thursday, with most seasonal rivulets flooded due to heavy rainfall across Hoshiarpur district in the morning, officials said.

