Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.0 °C, check weather forecast for February 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on February 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on February 11, 2025, is 26.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.0 °C and 27.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 07:25 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.93 °C and 26.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 142.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 12, 2025
|26.26
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|25.36
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|26.27
|Scattered clouds
|February 15, 2025
|24.16
|Broken clouds
|February 16, 2025
|26.53
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|27.27
|Broken clouds
|February 18, 2025
|27.48
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 11, 2025
