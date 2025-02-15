Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.03 °C, check weather forecast for February 15, 2025
The temperature in Punjab today, on February 15, 2025, is 26.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.03 °C and 27.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 07:21 AM and will set at 06:28 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.55 °C and 29.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 209.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 16, 2025
|26.21
|Sky is clear
|February 17, 2025
|28.02
|Sky is clear
|February 18, 2025
|28.55
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|26.27
|Overcast clouds
|February 20, 2025
|26.47
|Light rain
|February 21, 2025
|24.18
|Sky is clear
|February 22, 2025
|24.25
|Scattered clouds
