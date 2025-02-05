Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 8.88 °C, check weather forecast for February 5, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on February 5, 2025, is 22.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.88 °C and 23.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 07:29 AM and will set at 06:19 PM. Punjab weather update on February 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 6, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.87 °C and 24.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 160.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 6, 2025 22.27 Sky is clear February 7, 2025 22.68 Sky is clear February 8, 2025 23.17 Overcast clouds February 9, 2025 24.07 Overcast clouds February 10, 2025 25.16 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 24.97 Broken clouds February 12, 2025 23.97 Light rain



Weather in other cities on February 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.58 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.8 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.65 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 27.86 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 29.37 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.93 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.69 °C Sky is clear



