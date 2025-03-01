Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.74 °C, check weather forecast for March 1, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on March 1, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on March 1, 2025, is 24.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.74 °C and 26.97 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:07 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 2, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.37 °C and 27.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 99.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 2, 2025
|24.99
|Sky is clear
|March 3, 2025
|25.93
|Broken clouds
|March 4, 2025
|27.39
|Light rain
|March 5, 2025
|21.99
|Sky is clear
|March 6, 2025
|24.73
|Sky is clear
|March 7, 2025
|26.78
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|28.54
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 1, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.