Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.16 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 10, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on March 10, 2025 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 10, 2025, is 31.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.16 °C and 34.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.

Punjab weather update on March 10, 2025
Punjab weather update on March 10, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.79 °C and 32.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

With temperatures ranging between 17.16 °C and 34.2 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 195.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 11, 202531.40Overcast clouds
March 12, 202529.72Overcast clouds
March 13, 202532.40Sky is clear
March 14, 202531.38Sky is clear
March 15, 202529.60Sky is clear
March 16, 202526.89Light rain
March 17, 202525.21Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.94 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.0 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.12 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru29.35 °C Scattered clouds
Hyderabad31.44 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad36.88 °C Sky is clear
Delhi30.02 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On