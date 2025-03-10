Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.16 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on March 10, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on March 10, 2025, is 31.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.16 °C and 34.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.79 °C and 32.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
With temperatures ranging between 17.16 °C and 34.2 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 195.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 11, 2025
|31.40
|Overcast clouds
|March 12, 2025
|29.72
|Overcast clouds
|March 13, 2025
|32.40
|Sky is clear
|March 14, 2025
|31.38
|Sky is clear
|March 15, 2025
|29.60
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|26.89
|Light rain
|March 17, 2025
|25.21
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025
