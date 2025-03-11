Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.81 °C, check weather forecast for March 11, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on March 11, 2025 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on March 11, 2025, is 28.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.81 °C and 32.02 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.24 °C and 33.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 93.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 12, 2025
|28.77
|Overcast clouds
|March 13, 2025
|31.41
|Overcast clouds
|March 14, 2025
|31.38
|Sky is clear
|March 15, 2025
|29.19
|Light rain
|March 16, 2025
|20.73
|Light rain
|March 17, 2025
|25.92
|Sky is clear
|March 18, 2025
|29.54
|Sky is clear
