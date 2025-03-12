Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.62 °C, check weather forecast for March 12, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 12, 2025, is 31.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.62 °C and 34.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:54 AM and will set at 06:46 PM. Punjab weather update on March 12, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.85 °C and 33.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

With temperatures ranging between 17.62 °C and 34.47 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 152.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 13, 2025 31.80 Overcast clouds March 14, 2025 31.39 Sky is clear March 15, 2025 32.83 Scattered clouds March 16, 2025 26.89 Light rain March 17, 2025 26.87 Scattered clouds March 18, 2025 30.31 Sky is clear March 19, 2025 32.21 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 12, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 31.23 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 31.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.9 °C Light rain Hyderabad 30.79 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 37.09 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.85 °C Few clouds View All Prev Next



