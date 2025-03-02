Menu Explore
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.03 °C, check weather forecast for March 2, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 02, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on March 2, 2025 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 2, 2025, is 24.85 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.03 °C and 26.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.

Punjab weather update on March 02, 2025
Punjab weather update on March 02, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 3, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.86 °C and 27.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 160.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 3, 202524.85Scattered clouds
March 4, 202524.79Light rain
March 5, 202522.95Sky is clear
March 6, 202522.69Sky is clear
March 7, 202525.33Sky is clear
March 8, 202527.26Sky is clear
March 9, 202529.62Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 2, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.91 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata29.83 °C Sky is clear
Chennai29.25 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru26.75 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad32.42 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad28.27 °C Sky is clear
Delhi24.59 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On