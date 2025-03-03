Menu Explore
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.58 °C, check weather forecast for March 3, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 03, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on March 3, 2025 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 3, 2025, is 24.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.58 °C and 26.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:40 PM.

Punjab weather update on March 03, 2025
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.68 °C and 23.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 120.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 4, 202524.80Light rain
March 5, 202522.98Sky is clear
March 6, 202525.23Sky is clear
March 7, 202526.47Scattered clouds
March 8, 202527.69Sky is clear
March 9, 202529.31Sky is clear
March 10, 202529.86Few clouds


Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai30.24 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata30.91 °C Few clouds
Chennai29.07 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru30.04 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad33.63 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad29.48 °C Few clouds
Delhi26.34 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Follow Us On