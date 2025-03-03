Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.58 °C, check weather forecast for March 3, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 3, 2025, is 24.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.58 °C and 26.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:40 PM. Punjab weather update on March 03, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.68 °C and 23.92 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 120.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 4, 2025 24.80 Light rain March 5, 2025 22.98 Sky is clear March 6, 2025 25.23 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 26.47 Scattered clouds March 8, 2025 27.69 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 29.31 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 29.86 Few clouds



Weather in other cities on March 3, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.24 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 30.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 29.07 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.04 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.63 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 29.48 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.34 °C Sky is clear



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.