Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 9.8 °C, check weather forecast for March 4, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 4, 2025, is 23.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.8 °C and 24.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 06:41 PM. Punjab weather update on March 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.79 °C and 26.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 150.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 5, 2025 23.57 Sky is clear March 6, 2025 25.62 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 28.43 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 27.72 Sky is clear March 9, 2025 29.47 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 29.25 Few clouds March 11, 2025 32.85 Broken clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.82 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.91 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.63 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 31.25 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.84 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 32.3 °C Few clouds Delhi 25.06 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



