Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 10.39 °C, check weather forecast for March 5, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 5, 2025, is 25.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.39 °C and 26.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 11% and the wind speed is 11 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:41 PM. Punjab weather update on March 05, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.4 °C and 30.16 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 9%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 165.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 6, 2025 25.70 Sky is clear March 7, 2025 28.25 Sky is clear March 8, 2025 29.92 Broken clouds March 9, 2025 29.69 Sky is clear March 10, 2025 30.02 Broken clouds March 11, 2025 31.35 Overcast clouds March 12, 2025 30.38 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 5, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.3 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.87 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.4 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 30.32 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 32.05 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.76 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.7 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



