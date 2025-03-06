Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 12.63 °C, check weather forecast for March 6, 2025
The temperature in Punjab today, on March 6, 2025, is 27.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.63 °C and 29.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 9% and the wind speed is 9 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, March 7, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.16 °C and 30.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 152.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 7, 2025
|27.91
|Sky is clear
|March 8, 2025
|29.08
|Broken clouds
|March 9, 2025
|30.66
|Sky is clear
|March 10, 2025
|29.35
|Few clouds
|March 11, 2025
|28.61
|Overcast clouds
|March 12, 2025
|32.32
|Broken clouds
|March 13, 2025
|32.45
|Overcast clouds
