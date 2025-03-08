Menu Explore
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.37 °C, check weather forecast for March 8, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 08, 2025 09:37 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on March 8, 2025 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 8, 2025, is 28.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.37 °C and 32.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 14% and the wind speed is 14 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:43 PM.

Punjab weather update on March 08, 2025
Punjab weather update on March 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 9, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.11 °C and 34.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 281.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 9, 202528.26Sky is clear
March 10, 202530.72Overcast clouds
March 11, 202532.46Overcast clouds
March 12, 202529.84Overcast clouds
March 13, 202531.16Overcast clouds
March 14, 202531.71Sky is clear
March 15, 202532.21Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on March 8, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.36 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata28.62 °C Overcast clouds
Chennai27.95 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru27.45 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad30.2 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad30.34 °C Sky is clear
Delhi24.77 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On