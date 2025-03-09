Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.94 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 9, 2025, is 31.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.94 °C and 33.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:44 PM. Punjab weather update on March 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.55 °C and 35.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

With temperatures ranging between 15.94 °C and 33.81 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 137.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 10, 2025 31.14 Overcast clouds March 11, 2025 32.65 Overcast clouds March 12, 2025 30.94 Overcast clouds March 13, 2025 32.37 Scattered clouds March 14, 2025 31.05 Sky is clear March 15, 2025 31.39 Sky is clear March 16, 2025 27.24 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.47 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 29.11 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.3 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 30.44 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 32.51 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 34.25 °C Sky is clear Delhi 29.78 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



