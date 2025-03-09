Menu Explore
Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.94 °C, check weather forecast for March 9, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 09, 2025 07:10 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on March 9, 2025 here.

The temperature in Punjab today, on March 9, 2025, is 31.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.94 °C and 33.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 12% and the wind speed is 12 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.

Punjab weather update on March 09, 2025
Punjab weather update on March 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, March 10, 2025, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.55 °C and 35.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 12%.

With temperatures ranging between 15.94 °C and 33.81 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Punjab today stands at 137.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 10, 202531.14Overcast clouds
March 11, 202532.65Overcast clouds
March 12, 202530.94Overcast clouds
March 13, 202532.37Scattered clouds
March 14, 202531.05Sky is clear
March 15, 202531.39Sky is clear
March 16, 202527.24Few clouds


Weather in other cities on March 9, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.47 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata29.11 °C Sky is clear
Chennai28.3 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru30.44 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad32.51 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad34.25 °C Sky is clear
Delhi29.78 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

