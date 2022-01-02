Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Punjab’s governor counters CM on pending bill
india news

Punjab’s governor counters CM on pending bill

Calling the CM’s claim as “factually incorrect”, the governor, in a written statement, said the file regarding the regularisation of the services of contractual employees was reverted to the office of Punjab chief minister with six queries, which need to be clarified by the state government.
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, while addressing a press conference on Saturday on completing 100 days in office, alleged that the governor was holding up the file under pressure from the BJP-led central government. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 02, 2022 11:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A day after chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi threatened to stage a sit-in against Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit for not clearing a Bill for regularising services of 36,000 contractual employees, the governor Sunday put the spotlight back on government, asking chief minister’s office (CMO) to reply to six queries relating to pending court cases, reservation and funding raised on the proposed legislation.

Calling the CM’s claim as “factually incorrect”, the governor, in a written statement, said the file regarding the regularisation of the services of contractual employees was reverted to the office of Punjab chief minister with six queries, which need to be clarified by the state government. “This file was duly received by the CMO on December 31 and the reply is awaited,” he said.

Channi, while addressing a press conference on Saturday on completing 100 days in office, alleged that the governor was holding up the file under pressure from the BJP-led central government. “If the governor does not clear the file, I will sit on dharna with my cabinet colleagues against him,” he warned.

However, the governor said, “Once the reply comes, the Bill will be re-examined at governor’s secretariat.”

RELATED STORIES

The Bill regarding regularisation of the services of contractual employees was passed in the state assembly on November 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP