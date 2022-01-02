Punjab’s governor counters CM on pending bill

A day after chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi threatened to stage a sit-in against Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit for not clearing a Bill for regularising services of 36,000 contractual employees, the governor Sunday put the spotlight back on government, asking chief minister’s office (CMO) to reply to six queries relating to pending court cases, reservation and funding raised on the proposed legislation.

Calling the CM’s claim as “factually incorrect”, the governor, in a written statement, said the file regarding the regularisation of the services of contractual employees was reverted to the office of Punjab chief minister with six queries, which need to be clarified by the state government. “This file was duly received by the CMO on December 31 and the reply is awaited,” he said.

Channi, while addressing a press conference on Saturday on completing 100 days in office, alleged that the governor was holding up the file under pressure from the BJP-led central government. “If the governor does not clear the file, I will sit on dharna with my cabinet colleagues against him,” he warned.

However, the governor said, “Once the reply comes, the Bill will be re-examined at governor’s secretariat.”

The Bill regarding regularisation of the services of contractual employees was passed in the state assembly on November 11.