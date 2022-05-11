Puri court orders FIR against collector over digging around Jagannath temple

BHUBANESWAR: A sub-divisional judicial magistrate court in Puri has ordered filing of a case against Puri district collector, Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation and Tata Projects over the construction activities around the 12th century Jagannath temple.

Hearing a petition filed by Puri-based advocate Sarat Rajguru over the construction activities around the temple for the ₹800 crore Srimandir parikrama project, the SDJM asked the Singhadwar police station to register the case against district collector Samarth Verma, managing directors of Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation and Tata Projects.

The Singhadwar police station officials in March turned down the complaint of the petitioner to lodge FIR against the state officials over allegations that they violated the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and validation) Act as they did not seek the clearance of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Though the 100-metre area around the temple wall is a prohibited zone in which no construction can be carried out without the permission of ASI, the state government through the OBCC and its civil contractor Tata Projects had dug up soil up to 20 ft deep close to the temple wall.

Two days ago, ASI told the Orissa high court that the deep excavation and construction work undertaken by the state government may have damaged the archaeological remains around the 12th century shrine.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and party candidate from Puri Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 polls, Sambit Patra reached the temple town to protest the excavation work. “I pray before Lord Jagannath to give some good sense to the Odisha government and also to Pinaki Mishra (member of Parliament from Puri). This govt has destroyed our heritage. ASI’s report is a shocker. I’m not going to stay silent anymore,” he said.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) or the state government did not comment on the SDJM court order.

