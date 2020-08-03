e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Puri resident files PIL in Orissa High Court, seeks reopening of Jagannath Temple

Puri resident files PIL in Orissa High Court, seeks reopening of Jagannath Temple

In both the PILs, the petitioners have said that closure of the temples had created immense hardships to all servitors across the state.

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:07 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Jagannath Temple, the most popular religious shrine in Odisha, has been shut for devotees since March 20 just before the lockdown started.
Jagannath Temple, the most popular religious shrine in Odisha, has been shut for devotees since March 20 just before the lockdown started.(HT PHOTO.)
         

More than four months after it was shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a public interest litigation was filed in the Orissa High Court on Monday seeking reopening of the 12th century Jagannath Temple in Puri for devotees.

In his PIL, Trilochan Rath, a resident of Puri argued if malls and other commercial establishments can be allowed to open up, why should temples remain closed for devotees. “The temple can be opened while maintaining social distance and wearing masks,” he said.

Rath prayed that along with Puri’s Jagannath Temple, all temples in Odisha should be opened for devotees to offer prayers. In another PIL, 15 servitors of ‘Maa Mangala’ shrine at Kakatpur area of Puri too approached the Orissa High Court seeking opening of the temple and demanded financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for the temple servitors.

In both the PILs, the petitioners have said that closure of the temples had created immense hardships to all servitors across the state. “The servitors usually depend on the devotees to eke out their living. They earn by providing services to the devotees. With no devotees being allowed to visit the temple, the servitors are left with no income,” said the PIL.

Jagannath Temple, the most popular religious shrine in Odisha, has been shut for devotees since March 20 just before the lockdown started. The Rath Yatra festival in June was held without the presence of common devotees with temple servitors pulling the three wooden chariots after the Supreme Court passed an order. Though the Centre allowed opening of the temple, an ASI-protected monument in June, Odisha has preferred to keep it closed apprehensive of the rise in Covid-19 cases once devotees start thronging to it.

In its latest order issued on July 31, the Odisha government allowed gyms and shopping malls to open with certain SOPs, but said religious places would continue to be shut.

tags
top news
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Curfew imposed in Srinagar to prevent protests on August 5
Curfew imposed in Srinagar to prevent protests on August 5
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
Three-day vedic rituals begin at Ram Janmabhoomi ahead of bhoomi pujan
Three-day vedic rituals begin at Ram Janmabhoomi ahead of bhoomi pujan
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Lockdown dates changed in West Bengal for the second time
Lockdown dates changed in West Bengal for the second time
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In