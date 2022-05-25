Puri Shankaracharya opposes construction work around Jagannath temple

BHUBANESWAR: Comparing the construction work around the 12th century Jagannath temple akin to going on the path of destruction, Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati on Wednesday said the temple town will soon lose its sheen if the administration keeps ruining things and turning it into a picnic spot or exhibition centre in the name of development.

Raising objections to the ongoing developmental works around the Jagannath temple, Saraswati said he was in favour of development, but did not do not want the heritage site to lose its identity and get destroyed in the name of development. “Mutts are being demolished in the name of widening of roads which is not acceptable,” the Shankaracharya said, while appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

He said the administration should not think itself to be all-powerful because of public mandate. “Odisha people have enough trust in this government. But people’s opinion may change. Puri is the pilgrimage capital but the government should not turn this Tapobhumi into a Bhogobhumi. Any activities to tarnish the holy order of Lord Jagannath may invite trouble for the state,” he said.

Supporting the Shankaracharya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Jatin Mohanty said the state goovernment should not violate any law. As the project has not got nod from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the National Monuments Authority, the government should immediately stop the project for now and resume work only after obtaining due permission. The Odisha government should also make the blueprint of the project public first. The government should give opportunity to archaeologists, engineers, conservationists and technical experts to give their views on the project,” said the BJP spokesperson demanding a complete technical evaluation of the temple.

Congress leader Arya Kumar Gyanendra alleged that the government has violated 10 laws by undertaking construction around the temple. “We urge all to agree with the decisions of the Puri Shankaracharya. We are not against developmental project but it should not violate any guidelines,” he said.

However, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said that the project was first kept in the public domain seeking the opinion of people and various organisations. “The project was unveiled by chief minister Naveen Patnaik in December 2019 with an objective to transform Puri into an international place of heritage. The Odisha government then decided to take the plan to the legislative assembly in February 2020 where it got passed unanimously by all MLAs. Following this, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration approved the architectural design plan of the project at an estimated cost of ₹3,200 crore,” said the BJD spokesperson.

“It is hoped that all should support the Srimandir Parikrama Project as monsoons as well as Rath Yatra is coming,” he added.

