Pvt hospitals can't keep bodies beyond 2 hrs even if bills not cleared: Assam CM

Guwahati, The Assam government on Thursday decided that no private hospital will be allowed to hold the body of a patient for more than two hours even if the family fails to clear the bills of treatment, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma also said that a new scheme will be rolled out in eight districts to control human-elephant conflicts.

"There will be no withholding of bodies by the private hospitals. They must hand over the bodies within two hours post-death certification, irrespective of pending payment. Delay beyond this may attract penal action," he said.

The government will establish a 24x7 toll-free helpline number 104 and families will be able to report non-release of bodies on this number, he added.

"Immediately, it will be escalated to the District Health Officer, local police and hospital grievance cell. Upon receipt of complaint, the designated authority must visit the site, release the body if wrongfully held, and initiate legal proceedings," Sarma said.

The guilty hospitals will face suspension of licence for 3-6 months and up to ₹5 lakh as penalty, while there may be permanent deregistration on repetition of the offence, he added.

"The cabinet has approved the draft Standard Operating Procedure and regulatory guidelines to prevent coercive practices by private nursing homes in Assam. The incidents must be reported to the police and district health authorities within four hours," he said.

The CM said the state cabinet has also approved the proposal for the implementation of the 'Gaja Mitra Scheme' in the eight most human-elephant conflict-prone districts of Goalpara, Udalguri, Nagaon, Baksa, Sonitpur, Golaghat, Jorhat and Biswanath.

"It is proposed to form a community-based voluntary monitoring and rapid response team in the affected villages. Each team will consist of eight members from the local community in 80 locations for a period of six months, during which the conflict is at peak and coincides with the paddy cultivation season," he added.

The 'Gaja Mitra Scheme' shall help establish a proactive, trained and community-based support system that can complement the efforts of the Forest Department in mitigating human-elephant conflict by facilitating coexistence, protecting lives and livelihoods, and enabling safe passage for elephants through traditional routes, Sarma said.

Besides, the state cabinet has approved to de-notify two villages Mornoi Bebejia and Bebejia from the Subansiri Tribal Block under Subansiri Revenue Circle in Lakhimpur district as the population of the protected community is less than five per cent.

Sarma also said that the government has approved the proposal to enhance the remuneration of Gaon Pradhans from ₹9,000 per month to ₹14,000 per month with effect from October 1 this year.

"The cabinet has approved to offer monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500 to the eligible celibate monks residing in Satras of Assam to ensure the well-being and sustenance of these bearers of tradition," he added.

Sarma said the cabinet has also given its nod to implement a scheme Prerona Aasoni of providing financial assistance of ₹300 per month from November 1 till the matric examination to all the students studying in Class 10 in schools affiliated to the state board.

"The cabinet has also approved to increase the state incentive by ₹1,500 and ₹750 for the Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers respectively. As a result of this increase, the monthly remuneration will be ₹8,000 for Anganwadi workers and ₹4,000 for Anganwadi helpers," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.