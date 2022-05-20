Quad meet to review initiatives, forge vision for future collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Japan next week for the third Quad Leaders’ Summit that is expected to review various initiatives launched by the four-nation grouping, including a vaccine partnership, and frame a vision for future collaboration.

Modi, who is visiting Tokyo during May 23-25 at the invitation of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, will also hold bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart and US President Joe Biden on the margins of the summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad on May 24.

Australia will be represented at the summit by the victor of the general election scheduled for May 21. Recent polls have shown Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Liberal-National coalition on track to lose to Labor. This summit will be the fourth interaction of the Quad leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, an in-person summit in Washington last September and a virtual meeting in March.

“The forthcoming Quad summit provides an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi told a weekly news briefing. The leaders will review progress of Quad initiatives and working groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration, he said.

Though Bagchi didn’t give details, the much-delayed Quad vaccine partnership is expected to figure in the review. The Quad’s plans to supply a billion doses of US-developed Covid-19 vaccines manufactured in India with American and Japanese financial aid have fallen far behind schedule and the leaders are expected to take stock of the initiative and chart the way forward, especially at a time when most regions in the Indo-Pacific are no longer facing a shortage of vaccines.

Under the umbrella of the Quad vaccine partnership, India delivered 200,000 doses of Covovax vaccines to Thailand and 325,000 doses of Covishield vaccines to Cambodia last month.

Besides the Quad Summit, Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Kishida on May 24 that will be an opportunity for the two sides to carry forward conversations from the India-Japan annual summit in March. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Biden on the same day, marking a continuation of their regular dialogue, including a virtual meeting on April 11.

Modi and Biden are expected to review the India-US strategic partnership and follow up on discussions held during the PM’s bilateral meeting with the US leader last September. They will also discuss regional and global developments.

Bagchi said Modi is likely to have a bilateral meeting with the Australian PM, and the two sides are expected to review the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments. The last bilateral meeting between the two prime ministers was held virtually on March 21, followed by the signing of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement on April 2.

Besides the bilateral meetings, Modi will participate in an event with Japanese business leaders and address the Indian community in Japan.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday that the Quad Summit will demonstrate that democracies can deliver and the four nations, working together, will defend the principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

While in Tokyo, Biden will launch a new economic initiative for the region called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which Sullivan described as a “21st century economic arrangement” designed to tackle new economic challenges, “from setting the rules of the digital economy, to ensuring secure and resilient supply chains, to managing the energy transition, to investing in clean, modern, high-standards infrastructure”.

Biden will be joined in-person by Kishida and virtually by leaders of several Indo-Pacific partners for the launch of IPEF, Sullivan said. Bagchi said the Indian side has received details about IPEF from the US and is examining them.

