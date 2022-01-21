Quota not against merit: Supreme Court in order on NEET reservation

Reservation should not be seen as being at odds with merit, the Supreme Court said on Thursday,ruling in favour of reservation for other backward classes (OBCs) in the all India quota of (AIQ) NEET-PG seats introduced by the Centre on July 29 last year.

Thursday’s detailed order came following the court’s decision on January 7 that counselling for Neet-PG courses would include 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% for economically weaker section (EWS) among the AIQ seats in medical/dental seats.

Giving a broad definition of what merit is, a bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said: “The way we understand merit should not be limited to individual agency or ability (which in any event is not solely of our own doing) but envisioned as a social good that advances equality because that is the value that our Constitution espouses.”

The reservation for OBCs and EWS was opposed by general category doctors who appeared for Neet-PG 2021 and argued that AIQ seats are for the meritorious and providing any reservation in this category would be detrimental to national interest.

Responding to this argument, the top court said that an open competitive exam may ensure formal equality where everyone has an equal opportunity to participate. However, it added, “Widespread inequalities in the availability of and access to educational facilities will result in the deprivation of certain classes of people who would be unable to effectively compete in such a system. Special provisions (like reservation) enable such disadvantaged classes to overcome the barriers they face in effectively competing with forward classes and thus ensuring substantive equality.”

Accepting merit as an individual’s performance in an open competitive examination fails to recognize the worth and dignity of every individual and such a definition hinders the realization of substantive equality, the bench added.

“High scores in an examination are not a proxy for merit. Merit should be socially contextualized and re-conceptualized as an instrument that advances social goods like equality that we, as a society value. In such a context, reservation is not at odds with merit but furthers its distributive consequences,” the judges held. It is for this reason, it added that Articles 16(4) and 15(4) providing for reservation in jobs and education try to remedy the structural disadvantages that certain groups suffer.

The Court also viewed performance in competitive examinations to be a reflection of social, economic and cultural advantage that certain classes enjoy. “The cultural capital ensures that a child is trained unconsciously by the familial environment to take up higher education or high posts commensurate with their family‘s standing.” Social networks (based on community linkages) become useful when individuals seek guidance and advise on how to prepare for examination and advance in their career even if their immediate family does not have the necessary exposure.

Thus, the Court noted, “A combination of family habits, community linkages and inherited skills work to the advantage of individuals belonging to certain classes, which is then classified as merit, reproducing and reaffirming social hierarchies….The way we understand merit should not be limited to individual agency or ability but it should be envisioned as a social good that advances equality because that is the value that our Constitution espouses.”

The Court clarified that these observations were only to underline that merit is not solely of one’s own making and not to suggest that performance in competitive examination or admission in higher educational institutions does not require a great degree of hard work and dedication.

In doing so, the Court laid down that reservation in AIQ seats is permissible. Reservation for SC/ST was introduced in the AIQ category for the first time in 2007 by a judicial order in Abhay Nath v University of Delhi and this was relied on bythe petitioners to say that the Centre ought to have taken Court’s permission for introducing OBC and EWS quota in AIQ seats. The bench said, “SC, ST and OBC lists are not uniform across States. Thus, it is the Union Government‘s prerogative to introduce reservation in AIQ seats.”

The Court further noted that 27% OBC reservation was already applicable to admissions in central educational institutions by a law passed by parliament which was upheld by a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court in 2008. Addressing the argument of petitioners that PG courses in some medical streams marked the end of road and any reservation would deprive benefits to general category candidates, the court said, “In our opinion, it cannot be said that the impact of backwardness simply disappears because a candidate has a graduate qualification. A graduate qualification may provide certain social and economic mobility, but that by itself does not create parity between forward classes and backward classes.”

Since the socially and economically advanced get removed by the application of the creamy lawyer principle under OBC reservation, the bench held that this would prevent over-inclusion.

As regards EWS, the court explained that though the criteria of applying EWS quota will be heard in March, the reason for allowing it this year is to ensure the admissions are not further delayed.

In a separate section within the same judgment, the bench said, “We are still in the midst of the pandemic and any delay in the recruitment of doctors will impact the ability to manage the pandemic. Hence, it is necessary to avoid any further delays in the admission process and allow counselling to begin immediately.”

Although Centre received recommendations from a committee headed by former finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey last December recognizing EWS as those having less than ₹8 lakh annual family income while making changes in criteria with regard to residential assets, the Court said, “Any change in the eligibility status for reservation (of EWS) at this stage would have caused confusion and led to possible litigation challenging such a change. This would have only caused further delay.”

The Court did not favour staying the implementation of EWS quota for NEET-PG this year stating that larger questions of states’ power to determine EWS, extent of judicial review of data relied upon for providing such reservation under Constitution, and determining who is EWS, still remained to be decided. “It is a settled principle of law that in matters involving challenge to the constitutionality of a legislation or a rule, the Court must be wary to pass an interim order, unless it is convinced that the rules are prima facie arbitrary.”