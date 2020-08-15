e-paper
Quoting Nehru, Rahul Gandhi wishes India on 74th Independence Day

Quoting Nehru, Rahul Gandhi wishes India on 74th Independence Day

Independence day celebrations in the country are held in a different manner due to Covid-19 pandemic.

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 09:11 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Remembering a quote of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he tweeted. “The only alternative to coexistence is destruction. Jawaharlal Nehru. Best wishes on Independence Day.”(Reuters file photo)
         

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

Remembering a quote of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he tweeted. “The only alternative to coexistence is destruction. Jawaharlal Nehru. Best wishes on Independence Day.”

Extending the wishes to the country on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!”

Independence day celebrations are held in a different manner due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The arrangements have been made keeping social distancing norms in mind.

