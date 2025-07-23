Radhika Yadav's friend 'shocked' over comments on tennis player's murder: 'Will not stay silent'

Weeks after the murder of Radhika Yadav, her close friend Himaanshika Singh Rajput has made another video to address the tennis player's death. Some of the comments shown in the reel showed support for the tennis player's murder and justified a father killing his own daughter.(Instagram/himaanshika)

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the fellow athlete stated she was "shocked" by the comments defending Radhika's father's actions.

"I posted two videos about Radhika Yadav last week, and I was shocked to see my entire comment section filled with men defending men. This is not okay. Justice must be served. Men need to understand that this world doesn’t belong to them alone women exist, women resist, and women will continue to fight for each other," she wrote on Instagram.

Days after Radhika Yadav's murder, Himaanshika released a two-part videos in which she alleged that Radhika's parents "controlled" every aspect of the the 25-year-old's life.

In her two-part series, Singh accused Radhika's father - Deepak Yadav - of years of emotional abuse and controlling behaviour. Radhika's family has denied these allegations.

While Singh's videos brought a new perspective to the murder of the tennis player, many criticised her and accused her of spreading false news.

In her latest video, Singh highlighted the comments which defended Deepak's killing of Radhika. Some of these comments read: "respect for the father", "good father", "father ne sahi kiya."

Responding to the comments, Himaanshika added that she and other women must not stay silent.

"It is not acceptable for men or parents to impose “small” restrictions at home, like telling girls what to wear, where to go, or how to behave. These are not small. These are part of the problem," she wrote.

"It’s time for men to educate other men. It’s time for parents not just mothers to teach their sons how to respect women. Enough of only teaching daughters how to stay safe," she added further.

Radhika Yadav was murdered by her father on July 10, 2025 in their Sushant Lok residence. The 25-year-old tennis player was shot four times by Deepak Yadav, who objected to his daughter running a private tennis academy.