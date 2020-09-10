e-paper
Home / India News / Rafale jets to be inducted to Indian Air Force’s 17 Squadron Golden Arrows today

Rafale jets to be inducted to Indian Air Force’s 17 Squadron Golden Arrows today

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, defence minister Rajnath Singh and Florence Parly, minister of the French Armed Forces will attend the ceremony.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 08:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Rafale fighter jets will be inducted to the 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’ today.
The Rafale fighter jets will be inducted to the 17 Squadron 'Golden Arrows' today. (@IAF_MCC/Twitter)
         

The Indian Air Force will formally induct the Rafale aircraft today at 10 am into the 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’ at the Air Force Station in Ambala.

Florence Parly, minister of the French Armed Forces and defence minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guests of the event.

Parly will also receive a guard of honour upon her arrival in Delhi.

The event will also be attended by the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO along with other senior officers.

Emmanuel Lenain, French ambassador to India and Eric Autellet, France’s air general will also participate in the induction ceremony.

The ceremonial unveiling of the aircraft will be accompanied with the traditional ‘Sarva Dharma Puja’. The Rafale and Tejas aircrafts will also participate in an Air Display following which the Rafale aircraft will receive a water cannon salute.

The first five Rafale aircrafts of the IAF arrived in Ambala on July 27.

Eric Trappier Chairman and Chief Executive of Dassault Aviation will also be present in the ceremony.

The Indian and French delegation are also scheduled to hold bilateral meeting after the ceremony.

(with inputs from ANI)

