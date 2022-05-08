Rahul asks like-minded people to help Congress fight TRS rule in Telangana

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday called upon various sections of the society, including intellectuals, democrats and social activists to join hands with the Congress ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing an extended executive committee meeting? of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) at Gandhi Bhavan here, Gandhi said there were various sections of people in the society, who were in sync with the philosophy of the Congress.

“The Congress will respect them and take them into confidence. I request them to join hands with the Congress party and work together to fight against the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) government led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR),” he said.

Rahul was recalling his interaction with activists like Gaddar, who had actively participated in the movement for a separate Telangana state and editors of some vernacular media houses earlier in the day.

The Congress leader said it was there for everybody to see how KCR had looted the state in the last eight years. “The unemployed youths are dejected and the farmers are in a state of despair. It is not one party’s responsibility, but a collective responsibility of all the like-minded people to drive away KCR from Telangana. I request everybody to be part of the Congress party’s struggle against the TRS government,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stating that the Congress had suffered huge political losses after granting separate statehood to Telangana, Gandhi said the Congress would continue to fight for the cause of Telangana and realise the dreams of the people. “I shall continue to be with Telangana and I will come wherever you want me,” he said.

The Congress leader also warned the party leaders against indulging in internal wrangling and damaging the party prospects. He asked them to sink their differences and work unitedly to bring the party to power. “Don’t go to the media and make controversial statements. If you have any issues in the party, raise them at appropriate forums, but never express your dissatisfaction in public,” he said.

Reiterating that Congress would not have any kind of understanding with the TRS, Gandhi asked the party leaders to put up a concerted effort to bring the party to power in Telangana. “Remember, we need to struggle hard. The party would have to face a tough fight with both the BJP as well as the TRS,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He asked the party leaders to be among the people and fight for their cause. “I know how Hyderabad biryani is delicious and Hyderabad chai is tasty. But you should not confine yourself to Hyderabad and be among the people,” he said.

Stating that the party tickets would be issued purely on a merit basis, Gandhi asked the aspirants not to make frequent trips to Delhi and lobby for tickets. “Go to your respective constituencies and do door-to-door campaigns. There is a tremendous response from the people to the Warangal declaration on agriculture. Take it to every nook and corner of the state,” he suggested.

Earlier, the senior Congress leader visited Chanchalguda prison and called on the National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists, who were arrested last Sunday for staging a protest at Osmania University demanding permission for Gandhi’s visit to the campus to interact with students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accompanied by Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Rahul went to prison and interacted with NSUI Telangana state president Balmoori Venkat and others. He enquired from them about the problems faced by students and youth.

“The soul of the Congress party is its dedicated workers, who are waging a selfless battle against injustice. I will always stand by them. Heading to Chanchalguda jail to meet the 18 NSUI student leaders who have been illegally arrested by the TRS government for protesting peacefully,” he tweeted before reaching the jail.

In the evening, Rahul Gandhi visited the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial being built at Tank Bund and inspected the works.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON