Rahul Gandhi counters PM Modi's Rajya Sabha attack, says abuse Cong but do your job
Rahul Gandhi counters PM Modi's Rajya Sabha attack, says abuse Cong but do your job

Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing counter to PM Modi's attacks, saying the BJP was scared of Cong as it speaks the truth
The war of words between Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Modi continues(ANI)
The war of words between Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Modi continues(ANI)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 07:38 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi broke his silence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attacks on Congress in Rajya Sabha, news agency ANI reported.

“He (PM Modi) didn't answer my questions. We need to take the China & Pakistan issue seriously. My great grandfather served the country, I don't need anyone's certificate. BJP is scared of Congress as we say the truth,” ANI quoted Rahul. 

“Do abuse Congress and Nehru but do your job,” Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi's attacks came hours after Prime Minister Modi during his address in Rajya Sabha launched a blistering attack on the Congress and Gandhi family. 

“Had there been no Congress, there would be no Emergency, dynasty rule, Sikh genocide, exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The poor would have got free electricity and water. But the Congress couldn't think beyond dynastic politics", he said. 

Watch video

Taking a swipe at the Grand Old Party, PM Modi said the Congress mindset was now hijacked by Urban Naxals. The prime minister also attacked opposition over its conduct during covid pandemic.



 

 

 

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
