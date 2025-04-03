Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP-led govt over US reciprocal tariff rate, China

ByAbhishek Angad
Apr 03, 2025 04:42 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi said the BJP and its ideological fount, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), have a specific philosophy on foreign policy and they bow their heads before foreign powers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday warned that United States (US) President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 27% reciprocal tariff rate against India poses a risk for the Indian agriculture, auto, and pharmaceutical industries, as he attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government’s foreign policy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he said the tariffs would lead to the “devastation” of the economy. He referred to an event marking the 75 years of India-China diplomatic ties and said he was shocked to see the Indian foreign secretary cutting a cake with the Chinese ambassador there. “The question is, what exactly is happening to the territory [the Chinese occupy]?” ...Is our foreign secretary celebrating the martyrdom of 20 Army personnel?” he said, referring to the Galwan clash with Chinese troops that left 20 Indian soldiers dead in June 2020. He claimed China has occupied 4,000 square kilometers of the Indian territory.

Gandhi said he was not against normalcy, but the status quo has not been restored, and India is yet to reclaim its land. He claimed that information about the Prime Minister and the President’s communications with China was withheld. “We are not finding out from our government. It is the Chinese ambassador who is informing the people of India that the Prime Minister and the President of India have written to them,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi said foreign policy is about “managing external relations.” He said that the BJP and its ideological fount, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), have a specific philosophy on foreign policy. Gandhi added they bow their heads before foreign powers. “It is in their [BJP/RSS] culture and history, we know that.”

Gandhi recounted his late grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s stance on foreign policy. “Someone once asked her, ‘In matters of foreign policy, do you lean left or right?’ And Indira Gandhi ji answered, ‘I do not lean left or right; I stand straight. I am Indian, and I stand straight’.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP-led govt over US reciprocal tariff rate, China
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On