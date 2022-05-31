Rahul Gandhi, govt spar over claims of ‘racial purity’ study

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government on Tuesday over a report that claimed the ministry of culture was planning to conduct a “racial purity” study in the country, which Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy called “fake news”.

“The last time a country had a culture ministry studying ‘racial purity’, it didn’t end well,” Gandhi posted on Twitter. “India wants job security & economic prosperity, not ‘racial purity’, Prime Minister.”

Reddy rebutted him, underlining that the government had already clarified that the report was “misleading”.

“Prior to Sh Gandhi’s tweet (probably from somewhere abroad), the @MinOfCultureGoI had already flagged this article as ‘misleading’,” he tweeted in response to Gandhi. “Is he oblivious to this or has he intentionally chosen to further propagate such fake news?”

Gandhi tagged a report published in the New Indian Express, which stated that the ministry was in the “process of acquiring an array of DNA profiling kits and associated state-of-the-art machines for establishing the genetic history and trace the purity of races in India”. It added that the “Ministry of Culture Secretary Govind Mohan held with well-known archaeologist Professor Vasant S Shinde and senior scientists and scholars”.

The report further quoted Shinde as saying that “we want to see how mutation and mixing of genes in the Indian population has happened in the last 10,000 years”.

The ministry, however, strongly refuted the claim. It called the report “misleading, mischievous and contrary to facts”.

“The culture ministry has received a proposal from the ANSI to upgrade the DNA lab to next generation facilities for certain ongoing projects. The proposal is in no way related to establishing a genetic history and trace the purity of races in India… The proposal is presently being examined.”