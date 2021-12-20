Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi hits out at govt for disallowing motion on Ladakh statehood demand
india news

Rahul Gandhi hits out at govt for disallowing motion on Ladakh statehood demand

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he wanted to discuss the matter of constituting a committee to consider the demands of the people of Ladakh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he had moved notice for adjournment motion on the demand for statehood for Ladakh but it was not accepted by the government (HT PhotoArvind Yadav)
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 03:50 PM IST
ByMalavika Murali

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the government for disallowing a discussion in Parliament over Ladakh’s statehood and inclusion of the region in the Constitution’s sixth schedule, which relates to the administration of tribal areas to safeguard the rights of their indigenous people.

“I wanted to support and raise the issue in the Parliament but unfortunately the government did not allow it. ...I want to send a message to everybody in Ladakh that everyone is with you,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi earlier gave a notice to move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the statehood and Ladakh’s inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution to protect the resources and cultural identity of the region.In his notice, Gandhi said he wanted to discuss the matter of constituting a committee to consider the demands of the people of Ladakh. He also raised the issue of unhindered access to traditional pasture lands.

Ladakh was made a Union Territory in 2019 after the Centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

