Rahul Gandhi jumps on ‘Wordle’ bandwagon to take a veiled dig at BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday became the latest to join the growing chunk of Twitter users to jump onto the popular bandwagon of ‘Wordle’ – an online word game that is gaining popularity with each day – only that, he deployed the trend to take a veiled dig at the Centre.

In a tweet, Gandhi shared an image that looked identical to the results of the game that several users are sharing on the microblogging site. However, the image is only manufactured and not real.

The Wordle game is very simple. The players have six guesses to find a five-letter word of the day, which is chosen by the website everyday. With each guess, the colour of the tiles that appear in the game changes, indicating if a letter will be present in the word or not.

If a tile turns green, then the letter is in the correct position and if it turns yellow, the letter is still present in the word but only in a different position. A grey tile shows that the letter is not present on the word. After successfully guessing the word, twitter users share the results on the platform along with their score.

It is this trend which Gandhi has used in his latest tweet. In the manufactured image which he had shared, words like “JUMLA”, “TAXES”, “HUMDO”, “JHOLA”, “SNOOP” and “PHOTO” could be seen, all of which he had used to criticise the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The picture also had the words “Guess who?” written at the top of the tiles.

The jibe from Gandhi comes ahead of the assembly elections in five states, for which the election commission has announced the schedule. The Congress MP who was abroad on what the Congress called a “personal visit” since late December 2021 had reportedly returned from his trip on Sunday (January 9), news agency ANI reported citing party sources. However, he has been tweeting daily for the period.