Rahul Gandhi meets Sachin Pilot to iron out Rajasthan tangle, their 2nd meeting this week

In a signal that the Congress has started moving fast to resolve the Rajasthan tangle, party leader Rahul Gandhi met the state’s former deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Friday, their second meeting in a week.

Both sides remained tight-lipped about what transpired in the meeting, while two senior Congress leaders maintained that it was a “good meeting” and went in the “right direction”.

“We expect the effects of the meeting will be visible in next few days,” said a senior Congress functionary indicating that some of Pilot’s sympathizers might be relocated in different governmental positions in Rajasthan soon, as the first step.

The meeting went for an hour and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the meeting at Rahul’s residential office at Tughlaq Lane.

While hoping for an early resolution in Rajasthan, the second Congress leader also ruled out any possibility of Pilot going to Gujarat as in charge. “He has agreed to go there for campaigning. But a permanent posting in Gujarat for Pilot has never been discussed anytime in the party. He needs to go back to Rajasthan to improve our prospects for the next Lok Sabha polls,” said the leader.

Rahul Gandhi and Pilot also met on September 17. That meeting too, went for an hour and the two leaders discussed both the Rajasthan situation as well as the larger goals of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On Friday too, the two leaders went into a huddle to discuss the political situation in the state as well as the larger 2024 goals.

A senior Congress leader said that after the Punjab crisis is resolved, Gandhi’s main focus is Rajasthan as it is one of the six states where the Congress and BJP will fight in a bipolar election and the party needs to improve its tally if it wishes to form any alternative government in the next general elections.