Rahul Gandhi pays tribute on Nehru's death anniversary: ‘Immortal son of India’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid tribute to former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 58th death anniversary. Gandhi called Nehru an “immortal son of India”, and said that Nehru's "ideas, politics and vision” are still relevant in the country. The Congress leader also posted a video, paying respects to the former prime minister.

“58 years since his passing, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's ideas, politics, and vision for our Nation are as relevant as they have ever been. May the values of this immortal son of India always guide our actions & conscience,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Also read: On Nehru’s death anniversary, PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, other leaders pay tributes

The Congress on its official Twitter handle has also paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru. "A brave freedom fighter, the architect of modern India, a statesman, a visionary, a patriot, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru was a true son of Bharat Mata. A billion salutes and billion tributes to our first Prime Minister, on his death anniversary," tweeted the Congress party.

Meanwhile, prime minister Narendra Modi has also paid his tribute. “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jawaharlal Nehru - who was the first prime minister of India has played a major role in making India a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. Nehru has won 11 nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize for upholding peace in the Indian subcontinent from 1950 to 1955. The leader has also been conferred with the Bharat Ratna in 1955.

Under his leadership, Congress became a big party - dominating national and state-level politics. The Congress had won elections in 1951, 1957, and 1962.