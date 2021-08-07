Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account suspended temporarily, says Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account was suspended temporarily and due process is being followed to restore it, his party said on Saturday. This comes after the social media company removed his post that revealed the identity of the relatives of a minor who was raped and murdered.

However, Rahul Gandhi’s account was visible and his old tweets could be seen. When Twitter suspends an account, it becomes inaccessible with a message saying it has been suspended.

"Shri @RahulGandhi's Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration," the Congress tweeted from its official Twitter handle. "Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind!" the party said in the post.

Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi tweeted a photograph of him meeting the family of the nine-year-old girl, who was killed following an alleged sexual assault. A message from Twitter read that the tweet had violated its rules.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) asked the Delhi Police and Twitter on Wednesday to take action against Gandhi over the photo. The child rights body said it violated the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Gandhi met the girl's family on Wednesday and assured his support. "Parents' tears are saying only one thing -- their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path to justice,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi and posted the photo of his meeting with the girl's relatives.

The girl from a Dalit family in Purani Nangal village near Delhi Cantonment was found dead in a local crematorium on Sunday night. A 55-year-old priest and three of his associates accused of the crime said the girl died of electrocution while fetching water from a cooler. But her family alleged that the suspects hurriedly cremated the body after raping her.

The four accused have been booked under sections pertaining to rape, murder and threatening charges, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act.

