‘Rahul Gandhi’s words carry weight, several of his demands implemented later’: Shiv Sena

Terming Rahul Gandhi’s words to be “factually correct”, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters on Tuesday that most of the demands of the Congress leader were eventually implemented by the Union government.

"Many things said by Rahul Gandhi in the past were factually correct. Not just that, several of his demands were later implemented by the Union government,” PTI said quoting Raut.

Raut also said that Gandhi’s words carry “weight” no matter what he is talking about.

"Whether he was speaking about vaccination or coronavirus, his comments are true. His words carry weight," he added.

Gandhi along with other Congress leaders have been demanding free vaccines for citizens, launching the #SpeakUpForFreeUniversalVaccination campaign on social media. The former Congress chief also tweeted a video with the hashtag asking people to upload videos demanding free vaccination for all and called for a new vaccination policy in early April.





Veteran leaders like Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for changes to be implemented in India’s vaccine policy.

The new vaccine policy comes a week after the Supreme Court’s direction to the Union government “to undertake a fresh review of its vaccination policy”.

On Monday, the Prime Minister amended the liberalised vaccine policy, where the Centre has been tasked with providing free vaccines to all states on the basis of their population, extent of Covid-19 spread, progress of vaccination, and vaccine wastage, under the new policy states will not have to procure any vaccines.

“Vaccine doses provided free of cost by the Government of India will be allocated to States/UTs based on criteria such as population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination. Wastage of vaccine will affect the allocation negatively,” a notification said.