Rahul Gandhi says Congress works for all, BJP seeks to divide

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre is “attacking the economy” and seeking to “build two Indias - one for the rich and one for the poor”.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara district, Gandhi said that while the previous Congress-led UPA government had worked to strengthen the economy, the BJP created such a situation that the nation’s youth are unable to find jobs.

“The BJP government has attacked our economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented demonetisation and wrong GST. It has destroyed our economy,” he was quoted as quoted by news agency ANI.

“Earlier, the UPA had worked to strengthen the economy. However, the BJP and PM Modi harmed it. Today, the situation is such that youth can't get a job in the country.”

He said that while the Congress connects people, the BJP works to divide them. “We help the weak, they help some chosen big industrialists.”

“BJP wants to build two Indias - one for the rich, the other for the poor, tribals, Dalits, the backward and the weaker sections. We don't want two Indias, we want one India where everyone gets the opportunity to fulfil their dreams,” the Congress leader added.

He further said that Congress works towards “bringing everyone together, respecting and protecting everyone's history and culture”, while the BJP is focused on “dividing and erasing tribals' history and culture”.

The Congress MP has been attacking the saffron camp over the country’s economy and rising prices. Last week, Gandhi hit out at the central government for raising prices of domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG). He said, “Only Congress governs for the welfare of poor and middle-class Indian families. It’s the core of our economic policy.”