Rahul Gandhi in Telangana says, 'We want to hear everyone's voice, but not in media'
Rahul Gandhi in Telangana says, 'We want to hear everyone's voice, but not in media'

Congress is a family and difference of opinions should be resolved behind closed doors, Rahul Gandhi said addressing party workers in Telangana.  
Rahul Gandhi addressed party workers in Telangana on Saturday. 
Updated on May 07, 2022 03:48 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Congress is a family but unlike the RSS, and so a difference of opinion is possible. As Rahul Gandhi addressed the party workers in Telangana, he said, "We want to hear every voice. But not in media." Asserting that the party is a family and all differences should be resolved inside closed doors. "We are a family but not like the RSS where there is only one opinion," the Congress leader said at the address. If someone says anything to the media that damages the party, Rahul Gandhi said.

As the party is preparing for the assembly election scheduled to be held next year, Rahul Gandhi said, "Those who will work will get tickets. It will be completely based on merit. And those who are not working won't get a ticket, no matter how senior leaders they are."

 

Ahead of Saturday's visit, Rahul Gandhi attacked Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and said Telangana is not ruled by a chief minister but a 'raja'. "When Congress forms government, we guarantee farmers: 15,000 per acre direct transfer, 2 lakh loan waiver and fair and accurate MSP," Rahul Gandhi had tweeted. To this, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj tweeted, "Mr@RahulGandhi...Telangana is governed by a visionary #KCR garu.. tell us what you have to offer with your bunch of fools… #justasking."

