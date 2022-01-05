Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for failing to reduce fuel rates
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for failing to reduce fuel rates

Congress spokesman Gourav Vallabh said if there is an increase in the global crude oil prices, then the burden is transferred to the consumers
Rahul Gandhi asked the Centre to reduce fuel prices. (PTI/File)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 04:16 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Centre for failing to reduce fuel rates in the country despite a dip in international crude oil prices by $7.3 a gallon. “Enough is enough- now reduce the price of petrol and diesel!” he tweeted with the hashtag “FuelLoot”.

Congress spokesman Gourav Vallabh separately said if there is an increase in the global crude oil prices, then the burden is transferred to the consumers. “But if there is a downfall in the price, then the benefit will not be shared with them,” he said. He added prior to Diwali, the crude oil price in the international market dropped by 8 per litre but the government reduced the excise duty on petrol by only 5 per litre.

Vallabh referred to fuel prices in 2014. “If the government can maintain the excise duty which was levied in 2014 on fuel, then the price of petrol will reduce to 26.42 per litre and diesel price to 25.24 per litre.”

Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons were unavailable to comment on the matter.

Over the last month, petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged.

