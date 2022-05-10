Rahul Gandhi to travel on train for Congress’s chintan shivir in Udaipur

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi and around 40 other Congress leaders will travel on a train from Delhi to Rajasthan’s Udaipur for their party’s three-day chintan shivir (brainstorming session) from May 13, people aware of the matter said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The train journey has been planned as part of efforts to connect with the people. Congress has been critical of the government over inflation, and the rise in prices of fuels and essential goods that impact the common people the most.

Two train coaches have been booked for the Congress leaders to travel for the session, where a new road map for the party’s revival ahead of the 2024 national election will be discussed. The country’s economic situation and relations with neighbouring countries will be among other issues that will be taken up.

Organisational, electoral, and political challenges facing the party will also be discussed at the session as Congress has faced defections as well as electoral defeats amid its shrinking political space.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}