Rahul Gandhi took FCRA clearance, says Congress: 'Pity those who made fun'

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said some people in BJP are making an issue of Rahul Gandhi's London visit to divert the attention of the public from issues that matter like price rise, unemployment etc. Reiterating that Rahul Gandhi as an MP did not need political clearance to visit London, Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi took the adequate FCRA permission. "I am repeating again if you are a minister or holding a public office, or a government official, then you need political clearance. Rahul Gandhi as a parliamentarian only needed an FCRA clearance. We still are a democratic country and don't live in the stone age," Surjewala said. Also Read: 'Pain of losing father...': Congress retorts to BJP's 'do a scripted interview' jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's recent London visit and his speeches have come under fire for several reasons. Slamming the BJP leaders who have trolled Rahul Gandhi for his silence in a viral clip, Surjewala said, "We understand that the BJP took no part in the freedom movement and its parent organisation RSS did not even allow Indian Flag in its offices for 52 offices. There is no entry for women to RSS. But don't belittle those who sacrificed their lives for the country."

"And if Indira Gandhi's grandson, Rajiv Gandhi's son is asked about his view on violence and he takes a moment and, suppressing all his personal feelings, utters one word ‘forgiveness’, I only pity those who make fun of him. They know nothing about India, about India-ness. They don't know what it is to sacrifice family members in the hands of terrorism. Fight with the Congress but don't make fun of those sacrifices. Otherwise, the country will never forgive you," Surjewala said.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's 'India is not a nation but a union of states', Surjewala said, “Yes, India is a union of states. I am from Haryana. Can India be without Haryana or Uttar Pradesh, for that matter? That's why the Constitution says India is a union of states.”

