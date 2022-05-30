Rahul loyalists figure in Congress’s list of 10; just one G23 leader picked

The Congress announced 10 candidates late Sunday evening for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, accommodating just one G23 leader and filling the list with loyalists of senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

It renominated three sitting MPs, a young Muslim leader and a woman, and allotted many seats to key organisational faces who would play crucial roles in the party reforms and poll preparations for 2024. The elections are due on June 10, the last date for filing nomination is May 31 and that for withdrawal is June 3.

Unlike other biennial elections, the lobbying and pressure to nominate particular leaders was more intense this time. A group of ex-servicemen wrote to the Congress president demanding a particular candidate be elected. In Karnataka, senior party leader VR Sudarshan objected to Jairam Ramesh’s nomination.

Another senior functionary lobbied with senior leaders against two general secretaries getting Rajya Sabha nominations. The list indicated that the Congress’s effort to get a nomination from Jharkhand, where it is part of the ruling coalition, did not materialise.

According to two leaders, the deliberations went on for long and Rahul Gandhi was actively involved in the selection process. The Congress has nominated AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla and party secretary Ranjeet Ranjan from Chhattisgarh. Congress general secretary Ajay Maken got a ticket from Haryana, and two other general secretaries Randeep Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik have been nominated from Rajasthan.

The party has given its third Rajasthan ticket to former UP CLP leader Pramod Tiwari, who was in the Rajya Sabha for a short term till 2018. A young leader from UP and the party’s minority cell head Imran Pratapgarhi was also picked.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Congress leader Pawan Khera tweeted: “Maybe my penance fell short.” People aware of the developments said Khera appeared to be unhappy with the decision of the party. Another Congress leader, Nagma, also referred to Khera’s tweet and said: “My 18 years of penance also fell short in front of Imran Bhai.”

The party has retained three outgoing MPs, P Chidambaram (Tamil Nadu), Vivek Tankha (Madhya Pradesh) and Jairam Ramesh (Karnataka). While Tankha, a Kashmiri Pandit, is the lone representative of the G23 group, both Ramesh and Chidambaram are set to play important roles in the organisation. The Congress’s current tally stands at 29. After the polls, this number is set to increase by two seats.

Party insiders said that in this round of nominations, the list was finalised only after Rahul Gandhi joined a meeting through video conference. A senior leader added that “Gandhi was also averse to bringing senior leaders who have already served 4-5 terms in the Rajya Sabha. In this process, G23 leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma’s names didn’t find much support.”

While the selection of Maken, Surjewala and Ramesh indicated a clear imprint of Rahul Gandhi, party insiders saw general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s hand in the nomination of Tiwari and Pratapgarhi, despite a massive defeat in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls three months ago.

The nominations were seen as a message to Azad and Sharma, two prominent faces of the G23, while another prominent leader of the grouping, Kapil Sibal, quit the party and stood as an independent candidate with the Samajwadi Party’s support.

Five out of the eight members of the recently-constituted Task Force 2024 have been nominated. The task force will drive key organisational reforms and prepare the roadmap for 2024.

