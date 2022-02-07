Rahul names Channi as Cong CM face in Punjab

Ludhiana

Charanjit Singh Channi will be the chief ministerial face of the Congress in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi announced on Sunday, a development that came after the party’s state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu made a strong pitch to be anointed.

The decision to name Channi was taken on behalf of the people of Punjab, who want a chief minister who feels for the poor, Gandhi said. He made the announcement addressing a virtual rally in Ludhiana, where Sidhu also hailed the party’s decision to make Channi the state CM following the unceremonious exit of the Amarinder Singh last September.

“We have many gems (in the party) and I have taken one out of many. Channi belongs to a poor family. He understands people and there is Punjab in his veins,” Gandhi said. “It was a difficult decision made easy by the people of Punjab.”

The Congress has taken this decision after internal discussions with party workers, members of the working committee, candidates, MLAs and also the youth of the state, the Congress leader said. “He understands poverty,” Gandhi said. “Deeply so.”

Chief minister Channi, state unit chief Sidhu and Sidhu’s predecessor Sunil Jakhar shared the podium with Gandhi in a united show of strength when the announcement was made.

“I assure to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path to progress and work with full dedication,” Channi said after the announcement.

Speaking before Gandhi, Jakhar said appointing Channi as chief minister after the ouster of Amarinder Singh was the greatest political decision Gandhi had taken.

Sidhu addressed the rally after Jakhar, and said Gandhi was the only person who could name Channi as the chief ministerial candidate of the party. “Rahul Ji, Sidhu ashiq hai Punjab da,” the Punjab Congress chief said.

Sunday’s announcement followed a seeming standoff between Channi and Sidhu. Channi replaced Amarinder Singh as chief minister in September last year. The first Dalit chief minister of Punjab, he is a three-time MLA and formerly the leader of the opposition in the state legislative assembly.

As soon as Gandhi declared the party’s CM face, Sidhu rose from his seat, held Channi’s hand and raised it, in a rare show of unity. Gandhi hugged Sidhu, Channi and Jakhar.

“There are leaders who stand for issues. Punjab is in the blood of Channi and Sidhu,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi also recalled having first met Sidhu four decades ago when the former cricketer played a match against Doon School and added he knows him for his perseverance.

Gandhi also praised Jakhar, saying he understands Punjab’s DNA.

Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is not the PM but a “king”.

Speaking on the occasion, Channi thanked Gandhi, Sidhu and Jakhar, and the party leadership for making him the CM face. “I request with folded hands it is a big fight and work, which I cannot do alone. Neither I have money to fight this election nor have the courage. People will fight each battle and then it will be successful,” said Channi.

He also assured Sidhu that his Punjab Model will be implemented. “You will do whatever you want to do,” Channi told Sidhu.

Speaking at the rally earlier, Sidhu said he was never after any post. “During 17 years of political career, Sidhu never lived for any post but always wanted Punjab’s betterment and improvement in the lives of its people,” he said.

Hailing Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, he said it was he who made a Dalit the chief minister last year. “It is a moment of change, inqilab, one which can better the lives of people,” said Sidhu.

During the course of Sidhu’s speech, Channi got up from his seat and hugged Sidhu.

The Congress leaders arrived at the rally in a car driven by Jakhar, with Gandhi riding beside him, and Channi and Sidhu seated at the back. “This is how the United Congress will drive the Congress to victory in Punjab,” the Punjab Youth Congress tweeted on its official handle.

Congress leaders, including Gandhi, Channi, Sidhu, Jakhar and state party in-charge Harish Chaudhary, held closed door consultations for over an hour before arriving at the rally.

Among the other parties in the fray, the Aam Aadmi Party has picked Bhagwant Mann to be its chief ministerial face. The Shiromani Akali Dal and the alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party have not made any announcement in this regard yet.

