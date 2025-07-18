New Delhi, In a move to prevent illegal vending in trains and at stations, the Railway Ministry has issued a standardised format for identification cards for vendors and asked all its zones to implement it immediately. Rail Ministry directs zones to issue standardised ID cards to vendors to curb illegal vending

Railway commercial officials said unauthorised vendors have become a real menace in trains and at stations as they sell adulterated food products that can cause serious health issues for passengers.

"The issue of unauthorised vending in trains and stations has been examined by Board's office, and the following is advised for implementation with immediate effect to curb unauthorised vending," said a July 17 circular addressed to all zones.

The circular added that all authorised vendors/helpers/staff of companies that have been awarded licenses to provide various services inside the trains or at stations must be issued standardised identity cards by the Railway Administration/Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation in the name of the respective individuals.

The identity card format has provisions to display name, Aadhaar number, medical fitness certificate and its date of validity, unit of deployment, police verification date and its validity, and the name of the licensee firm.

Urging zones to follow the guidelines, the circular said, "Identity cards shall be signed by the station superintendent/station manager of the respective station or IRCTC's authorised official. Identity Cards shall be issued in the name of vendors/helpers/staff only after due process."

The ministry advised that these identity cards are to be issued for the vendors/helpers permitted for the unit, plus a certain number of reserve vendors/helpers to manage services in case of leave/non-turn up.

It added that no vendor shall be allowed to sell catering items in the railway station premises without displaying the identity card prominently.

In case a vendor/helper leaves the job, he/she must surrender the identity card to the licensee, who shall request the Railway administration or IRCTC for the issue of an identity card in the name of the new vendor/helper on surrender of the identity card of the vendor leaving the job.

"Records of all licensee staff/vendors/helpers shall be kept in a defined register at the station/train where the staff is deployed," the Ministry said.

