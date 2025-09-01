New Delhi, The Railway Board has given the additional responsibility of the chairman and managing director of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited to S C Jain, one of its additional members, with effect from Monday. Railway Board assigns RVNL's charge to additional member after Pradeep Gaur's retirement

Pradeep Gaur, who served as the CMD of the RVNL since September 2018, superannuated on August 31.

"The outgoing CMD, Shri Gaur, a 1987-batch officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers , has been at the helm of affairs at RVNL since September 2018 and leaves behind a legacy of growth, diversification and transformation," the RVLN said in a press note.

According to the public sector undertaking , over nearly four decades of service, including two decades at the RVNL, Gaur played a defining role in shaping the country's transport and infrastructure landscape.

"His journey with RVNL began in 2005, when he joined on deputation from Southern Railway. What began as a reluctant move soon turned into a lifelong mission, as he was absorbed into the PSU in 2011 and went on to lead some of its most iconic projects," the press note said.

"As CMD, he guided RVNL through a critical transition from a railway-focussed PSU to a multi-sector engineering conglomerate with footprints in metros, highways, ports, telecom, irrigation, energy, solar energy, defence and international projects spanning Uzbekistan, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Albania and Rwanda," it added.

Mentioning Gaur's landmark contributions, the RVNL said he spearheaded the Vallarpadam rail bridge project in Kerala, then India's longest railway bridge, completed in record time between 2006 and 2009.

"During his tenure, RVNL's turnover nearly doubled from ₹10,060 crore in 2018-19 to nearly ₹20,000 crore in 2024-25. The company also returned more than ₹5,500 crore to the Government of India against its initial ₹2,000 crore equity, and today commands a market capitalisation of over ₹75,000 crore," the press note said.

"Under his leadership, RVNL consistently earned 'Excellent' ratings from the Department of Public Enterprises, delivered engineering marvels, including the new Pamban Bridge, and initiated works to strengthen metro networks across 10 major Indian cities and also eyeing timely completion of the iconic Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Link Project," it added.

At a farewell programme organised at the PSU's Delhi office, Gaur said, "It has been a privilege to lead the RVNL through a phase of immense growth and transformation. What began as a deputation in the RVNL 20 years ago has been the most defining journey of my professional life."

"I am deeply grateful to my colleagues, the Ministry of Railways, and all our partners for their unwavering support. As I bid farewell, I carry with me pride in what we built together and full confidence that the RVNL will continue to scale greater heights. I wish the organisation and its people every success as they script the next chapter of nation building," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.