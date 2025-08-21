New Delhi, The Railway Board has framed norms to re-hire former loco pilots and assistant loco pilots in pursuance of its policy to re-engage retired employees on a contractual basis and reduce the number of vacant posts. Railway Board frames norms to re-hire retired loco pilots, union opposes move

According to the norms, the loco pilots and assistant loco pilots re-hired would be engaged only for shunting and siding of locomotives and not for any main line train movement.

The loco pilot union has, however, opposed the move and demanded that the Board expedite the recruitment process instead of re-engaging retired employees.

Referring to its re-employment policy issued in June, the Railway Board, in an August 19 circular, said, "On account of accurate shortage of loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and train managers, re-engagement of retired loco pilots and assistant loco pilots and train manager is permitted as per guidelines issued."

It said, "Such re-engaged running staff should be utilised for only shunting operations and siding work. They should not be used for any mainline movement in any case. Re-engaged staff must have the requisite fitness for the medical category of the post against which re-engagement is done."

The Board's circular stated that such retired running staff will be utilised under rostered duties in accordance with the Railway Servants Rules of 2005, following standard duty hours for running staff working, which is 48 hours per week.

"After re-engagement, relevant refresher and learning road has to be ensured before deployment," it said.

Officials said the Railway Board has, of late, introduced several benefits for loco pilots, and a big recruitment process is already going on to overcome the shortage in the long run.

"Loco pilots and assistant loco pilots who have been engaged for shunting and siding work will be brought on the main line, and retired running staff will be put in for such works. This will ensure the operational safety of trains," an official said.

However, the loco pilot union has opposed the move.

"The recruitment of assistant loco pilots through the Railway Recruitment Board has been moving at a snail's pace as more than 20 months have passed since the notification was issued by the authorities concerned, but the recruitment process is still halfway," said KC James, the secretary general of the All India Loco Running Staff Association.

He added, "The re-appointment is against the workers as well as the youth. It delays the promotion opportunity of workers while denying jobs to the youth. It will also ruin the work culture."

The union, while opposing the policy of the government, has decided to organise protest demonstrations at all lobbies on August 27, 2025, against the Railway Board's order.

