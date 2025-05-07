New Delhi, The Railway Ministry has directed all its 17 zones to launch a month-long drive to ensure the air conditioning systems in train engines are in prime condition to beat the summer heat. Railway Ministry directs all zones to ensure prime condition of engine ACs

In a written communication sent to all zones, the ministry said that improving the working conditions of running staff is a thrust area for the Indian Railways to ensure safety in train operations.

Asserting that effective Cab ACs are essential in the summer, it advised the zones to make sure during the month-long drive that "no locomotive should turn out from homing sheds/base sheds with any defective Cab AC."

The May 6 letter added that Cab AC abnormality reports are being filled up by loco pilots/assistant loco pilots in the Crew Management System or log book and are also relayed to Traction Loco Controller for entry in the System for Locomotive Asset Management.

It asked the zones to sensitise the departments concerned about paying timely attention to any defect in Cab ACs and "chalk out an action plan for early attention of locos with non-working Cab ACs as well as expedient fitment in remaining locos".

"Officers and supervisors are advised to footplate in WAG 9 locomotives to understand and observe the effectiveness of Cab AC," the ministry said.

It also added that the zonal railways should cover all electric and diesel locomotives fitted with Cab AC in this drive and submit a compliance report in a month.

The All India Loco Running Staff Association, which held a day-long across the vast expanse of the rail network on April 30 demanding AC in all locomotives, has appreciated the ministry's move.

"Your timely initiative in directing General Managers through your letter dated 06.05.2025 to improve the locomotive cabs is highly appreciated by the loco running staff," KC James, the secretary general of the association, said in a letter to the ministry.

"We also expect that the Locomotive Cabins will be provided with AC in the near future to reduce the stress level of the crew and thereby improve the efficiency and safety of Railways," James added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.